Nov 9 (Reuters) -
LOOK INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
24.60 22.20 34.00
(+10.8 pct) (-2.3 pct) Operating prft 393 mln loss 235 mln prft 500 mln Recurring prft 439 mln loss 277 mln prft 500 mln Net prft 233 mln loss 355 mln prft 200 mln EPS prft Y6.83 loss Y10.38 prft Y5.84
NOTE - Look Inc is an apparel maker.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8029.TK1.
