Aug 9 (Reuters) -

BML INC

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 23.38 20.83 46.50 93.00 (+12.3 pct) (+2.3 pct) Operating 1.43 2.34 2.15

5.22 (-38.9 pct) (+14.4 pct)

Recurring 1.52 2.39 2.27 5.45 (-36.2 pct) (+12.9 pct) Net

1.16 1.29 1.14 2.98 (-10.4 pct) (+12.3 pct)

EPS Y54.45 Y60.80 Y53.70 Y140.37 Diluted EPS Y54.32 Y60.67

NOTE - BML Inc is a major clinical testing service company.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4694.TK1.