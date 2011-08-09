Aug 9 (Reuters) -

NIPPON COMMERCIAL DEVELOPMENT CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 8.41 269 mln 8.43 9.00

(-80.4 pct) Operating

666 mln 52 mln 550 mln 660 mln Recurring 655 mln 21 mln 530 mln

570 mln Net 354 mln 12 mln 230 mln

250 mln EPS Y31,886.48 Y1,164.27 Y20,711.39

Y22,512.38

NOTE - Nippon Commercial Development Co Ltd is the full company name.

