BRIEF-FB Financial Corporation to acquire Clayton Bank and American City Bank
* FB Financial Corporation to acquire Clayton Bank and American City Bank, the wholly-owned bank subsidiaries of Clayton Hc Inc.
Aug 9 (Reuters) -
NIPPON COMMERCIAL DEVELOPMENT CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 8.41 269 mln 8.43 9.00
(-80.4 pct) Operating
666 mln 52 mln 550 mln 660 mln Recurring 655 mln 21 mln 530 mln
570 mln Net 354 mln 12 mln 230 mln
250 mln EPS Y31,886.48 Y1,164.27 Y20,711.39
Y22,512.38
NOTE - Nippon Commercial Development Co Ltd is the full company name.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3252.TK1.
* Richard Lashley appointed to banc of california board of directors
* Gabelli Funds Llc reports a 6.02 percent stake in Columbia Pipeline Partners LP as of February 7, 2017