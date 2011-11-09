Nov 9 (Reuters) -
CONTEC CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 8.04 7.70 16.50 (+4.5 pct) (+58.5 pct) (+5.3%) Operating loss 132 mln prft 327 mln prft 150 mln (-76.3%) Recurring loss 138 mln prft 330 mln prft 150 mln
(-74.3%) Net
loss 208 mln prft 260 mln prft 100 mln
(-76.6%)
EPS loss Y63.04 prft Y78.81 prft Y30.30 Annual div
Y30.00 Y30.00 -Q2 div Y15.00 Y15.00
-Q4 div Y15.00
Y15.00
NOTE - Contec Co Ltd is the full company name.
