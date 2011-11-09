Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
Nov 9 (Reuters) -
MEDIBIC GROUP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
130 mln 165 mln 200 mln
(-21.1 pct) (-20.1 pct) Operating loss 166 mln loss 190 mln loss 184 mln Recurring loss 177 mln loss 192 mln loss 192 mln Net loss 154 mln loss 205 mln loss 193 mln EPS loss Y768.73 loss Y1,149.30 loss Y1,012.90
NOTE - MediBic Group is a consulting firm, providing information on genome-based drugs.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2369.TK1.
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: