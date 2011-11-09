Nov 9 (Reuters) -
ROLAND CORP
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
March 31,2012 March 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 77.30 80.00 Operating 1.40 400 mln Recurring prft 700 mln loss 100 mln Net prft 400 mln loss 500 mln
NOTE - Roland Corp is a leading maker of electronic keyboard musical instruments. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7944.TK1.
