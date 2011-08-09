BRIEF-Lux Ventures II L.P reports 7.8 percent stake in Everspin Technologies
* Lux Ventures II, L.P reports 7.8 percent stake in Everspin Technologies Inc as of October 13, 2016 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2knLBwC) Further company coverage:
Aug 9 (Reuters) -
MIRAIAL CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
July 31,2011 July 31,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 6.02 6.20 Operating 1.21 1.39 Recurring 1.37 1.53 Net 690 mln 930 mln
NOTE - Miraial Co Ltd manufactures silicon wafer containers. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4238.TK1.
* Panasonic has started manufacturing air conditioners in Thailand and will build more in Malaysia; new line can turn out 500,000 units annually - Nikkei
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 Intel Corp chose the White House Oval Office as its backdrop to announce a $7 billion investment in a previously shelved Arizona factory, which it said would create 3,000 jobs when it is up and running.