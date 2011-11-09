Nov 9 (Reuters) -
MIMAKI ENGINEERING CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 13.22 12.85 26.50 (+2.8 pct) (+17.7 pct) (+3.4%) Operating 328 mln 497 mln 207 mln
(-34.0 pct) (-70.4%) Recurring 408 mln 173 mln 270 mln (+136.1 pct) (-23.2%) Net
307 mln 24 mln 297 mln (+106.0%) EPS Y4,608.23 Y371.82 Y4,451.71 EPS
Y370.36 Annual div
Y1,400.00 Y1,400.00 -Q2 div Y700.00 Y700.00
-Q4 div Y700.00
Y700.00
NOTE - Mimaki Engineering Co Ltd is the full company name.
