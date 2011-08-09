Aug 9 (Reuters) -

FUKUOKA CHUO BANK LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 3.40 2.74 5.10 10.00 (+23.9 pct) (+3.4 pct) Recurring 864 mln 234 mln 200 mln

350 mln

(+269.2 pct) (-27.5 pct)

Net 552 mln 130 mln

130 mln 200 mln

(+324.6 pct) (-32.2 pct)

EPS Y20.37 Y4.80

Y4.79 Y7.37

NOTE - Fukuoka Chuo Bank Ltd is a regional bank.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

