BRIEF-FB Financial Corporation to acquire Clayton Bank and American City Bank
* FB Financial Corporation to acquire Clayton Bank and American City Bank, the wholly-owned bank subsidiaries of Clayton Hc Inc.
Aug 9 (Reuters) -
FUKUOKA CHUO BANK LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 3.40 2.74 5.10 10.00 (+23.9 pct) (+3.4 pct) Recurring 864 mln 234 mln 200 mln
350 mln
(+269.2 pct) (-27.5 pct)
Net 552 mln 130 mln
130 mln 200 mln
(+324.6 pct) (-32.2 pct)
EPS Y20.37 Y4.80
Y4.79 Y7.37
NOTE - Fukuoka Chuo Bank Ltd is a regional bank.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8540.TK1.
* FB Financial Corporation to acquire Clayton Bank and American City Bank, the wholly-owned bank subsidiaries of Clayton Hc Inc.
* Richard Lashley appointed to banc of california board of directors
* Gabelli Funds Llc reports a 6.02 percent stake in Columbia Pipeline Partners LP as of February 7, 2017