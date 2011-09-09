Sept 9 (Reuters) -
MIRAIAL CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Jul 31, 2011 Jul 31, 2010 Jan 31, 2012
Jan 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 6.02
6.22 11.94
(-3.2 pct) (+43.4 pct) (0.0%)
Operating 1.18 1.70 2.44
(-30.4 pct) (+539.7 pct)
(-16.2%) Recurring 1.34
1.89 2.64
(-29.2 pct) (+349.7 pct) (-17.0%) Net
646 mln 1.43 1.44
(-54.9 pct) (+499.7 pct)
(-34.3%) EPS Y63.84
Y141.50 Y142.30 Annual div
Y60.00 Y60.00
-Q2 div Y30.00 Y30.00
-Q4 div Y30.00
Y30.00
NOTE - Miraial Co Ltd manufactures silicon wafer
containers.
