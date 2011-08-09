BRIEF-FB Financial Corporation to acquire Clayton Bank and American City Bank
* FB Financial Corporation to acquire Clayton Bank and American City Bank, the wholly-owned bank subsidiaries of Clayton Hc Inc.
Aug 9 (Reuters) -
ADVANTAGE RISK MANAGEMENT CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.27 1.27 Operating
80 mln 80 mln Recurring 70 mln 70 mln Net nil 30 mln
NOTE - Advantage Risk Management Co Ltd is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8769.TK1.
* Richard Lashley appointed to banc of california board of directors
* Gabelli Funds Llc reports a 6.02 percent stake in Columbia Pipeline Partners LP as of February 7, 2017