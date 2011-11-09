Nov 9 (Reuters) -
APAMANSHOP HOLDINGS
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales
3.83 4.07
(-5.8 pct) (-9.3 pct)
Operating 228 mln 217 mln
(+4.7 pct)
Recurring loss 875 mln loss 358 mln Net
loss 1.70 loss 2.63 EPS
loss Y1,043.60 loss Y2,074.16 Annual div
nil nil nil
-Q2 div nil nil nil
-Q4 div nil nil nil
NOTE - Apamanshop Holdings publishes information magazines
on rental apartments.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8889.TK1.