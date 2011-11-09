Nov 9 (Reuters) -
JAPAN SYSTEMS CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
5.79 5.89 8.05
(-1.7 pct) Operating 455 mln 109 mln 530 mln
(+315.2 pct) Recurring 482 mln 119 mln 558 mln
(+304.2 pct) Net 403 mln 122 mln 488 mln
(+228.5 pct) EPS Y15.48 Y4.71 Y18.74
NOTE - Japan Systems Co Ltd is a software house.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9758.TK1.
