Nov 9 (Reuters) -

JAPAN SYSTEMS CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

5.79 5.89 8.05

(-1.7 pct) Operating 455 mln 109 mln 530 mln

(+315.2 pct) Recurring 482 mln 119 mln 558 mln

(+304.2 pct) Net 403 mln 122 mln 488 mln

(+228.5 pct) EPS Y15.48 Y4.71 Y18.74

NOTE - Japan Systems Co Ltd is a software house.

