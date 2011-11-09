Nov 9 (Reuters) -
KYORITSU MAINTENANCE CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 43.83
42.79 92.00
(+2.4 pct) (-1.2 pct) (+8.3%)
Operating 3.36 2.85 4.85
(+18.0 pct) (-9.7 pct)
(+5.2%) Recurring 2.56
2.19 3.50
(+17.1 pct) (-15.2 pct) (+5.8%) Net
1.15 631 mln 1.43
(+81.7 pct) (-47.2 pct)
(+35.8%) EPS Y79.92
Y43.97 Y99.55 Diluted EPS
Y67.64 Y36.75
Annual div Y38.00
Y38.00
-Q2 div Y19.00 Y19.00
-Q4 div Y19.00
Y19.00
NOTE - Kyoritsu Maintenance Co Ltd operates dormitories and
hotels.
