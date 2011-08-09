Aug 9 (Reuters) -

MBK CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 6 months to Year to

Jun 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST H1 LATEST

RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales

798 mln 2.50 4.70 Operating

loss 166 mln prft 150 mln prft 320 mln Recurring loss 185 mln prft 140 mln prft 300 mln Net loss 181 mln prft 110 mln prft 250 mln EPS loss Y8.15 prft Y11.06

NOTE - MBK Co Ltd specialises in thicker cotton yarns.

