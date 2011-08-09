Aug 9 (Reuters) -

MEIWA ESTATE CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.34 8.46 5.50 39.60 (-72.4 pct) (+7.3 pct) Operating loss 639 mln prft 935 mln loss 1.50 prft 3.20 (+26.0 pct)

Recurring loss 983 mln prft 560 mln loss 2.30 prft 1.50

(-30.7 pct) Net

loss 615 mln prft 1.13 loss 1.40 prft 800 mln

(+136.9 pct)

EPS loss Y24.72 prft Y45.52 loss Y56.24 prft Y32.14

NOTE - Meiwa Estate Co Ltd is a major condominium vendor in the Tokyo area.

