Aug 9 (Reuters) -

KROSAKI HARIMA CORP

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to

Sept 30,2011

LATEST

FORECAST Sales 50.20 Operating 1.85 Recurring 1.69 Net 1.72 NOTE - Krosaki Harima Corp is a large manufacturer of firebricks, mainly for steelmakers. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 5352.TK1.