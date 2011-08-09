Aug 9 (Reuters) -
COCOS JAPAN CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 13.25
12.86 27.38 53.95
(+3.0 pct)
Operating prft 542 mln loss 217 mln prft 620 mln
prft 994 mln
Recurring prft 539 mln loss 210 mln prft 590 mln
prft 950 mln
Net prft 252 mln loss 173 mln prft 242 mln
prft 389 mln
EPS prft Y14.87 loss Y10.23 prft Y14.27
prft Y22.95
NOTE - Cocos Japan Co Ltd is an operator of a family
restaurant chain.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
