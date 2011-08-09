Aug 9 (Reuters) -

COCOS JAPAN CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 13.25 12.86 27.38 53.95 (+3.0 pct) Operating prft 542 mln loss 217 mln prft 620 mln prft 994 mln Recurring prft 539 mln loss 210 mln prft 590 mln prft 950 mln Net prft 252 mln loss 173 mln prft 242 mln prft 389 mln EPS prft Y14.87 loss Y10.23 prft Y14.27 prft Y22.95

NOTE - Cocos Japan Co Ltd is an operator of a family restaurant chain.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

