Aug 9 (Reuters) -

HONSHU CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 4.70 4.45 9.51 19.40 (+5.8 pct) (+31.9 pct) Operating 969 mln 826 mln 1.00

2.00 (+17.3 pct)

Recurring 959 mln 926 mln 1.00 2.00 (+3.5 pct) Net

596 mln 662 mln 500 mln 1.00 (-9.9 pct)

EPS Y51.93 Y57.65 Y43.55 Y87.10

NOTE - Honshu Chemical Industry Co Ltd is a manufacturer of phenolic derivatives.

