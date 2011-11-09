Nov 9 (Reuters) -

KITAGAWA INDUSTRIES CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 4.98 5.91 10.20 (-15.8 pct) (+8.4 pct) (-10.4%) Operating 252 mln 680 mln 420 mln

(-62.8 pct) (+50.0 pct) (-48.4%) Recurring 222 mln 625 mln 440 mln (-64.4 pct) (+45.7 pct) (-51.4%) Net

149 mln 416 mln 180 mln

(-64.2 pct) (+78.8 pct) (-49.8%) EPS Y12.01 Y33.18 Y14.51 Annual div -Q2 div

Y7.00 Y8.50

NOTE - Kitagawa Industries Co Ltd is a maker of industrial plastic fasteners and electromagnetic interference shielding parts.

