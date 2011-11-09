Nov 9 (Reuters) -

TENRYU SAW MFG CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.76 3.70 Operating 439 mln 380 mln Recurring 450 mln 420 mln Net 290 mln 270 mln

NOTE - Tenryu Saw Mfg Co Ltd produces industrial-use cutting tools. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 5945.TK1.