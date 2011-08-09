Aug 9 (Reuters) -

KROSAKI HARIMA CORP

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to

March 31,2012

LATEST

FORECAST Sales 107.40 Operating 5.40 Recurring 5.15 Net 3.60 NOTE - Krosaki Harima Corp is a large manufacturer of firebricks, mainly for steelmakers. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 5352.TK1.