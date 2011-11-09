Nov 9 (Reuters) -
D.A. CONSORTIUM INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO YEAR-AGO
H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS RESULTS Sales
38.06 26.96
(+10.9 pct) Operating 839 mln 867 mln
(+148.0 pct) Recurring 867 mln 903 mln
(+232.9 pct) Net
304 mln 560 mln EPS
Y586.73 Y1,065.20 Diluted EPS Y581.28 Y1,059.02 Annual div -Q2 div nil nil
NOTE - D.A. Consortium Inc is an Internet advertising firm.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4281.TK1.
Next In Cyclical Consumer Goods
Air France reopens U.S. flights to passengers hit by travel ban
PARIS, Feb 4 Air France said on Saturday it had reopened U.S.-bound flights to passengers affected by President Donald Trump's travel ban on nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries, after the executive order was temporarily suspended by a federal court.
China imposes administrative penalties on seven 'new energy' vehicle makers
BEIJING, Feb 4 China has imposed administrative penalties on seven "new energy" vehicle makers for producing and selling vehicles with batteries that had lower power capacity than advertised.