Nov 9 (Reuters) -

EIGHTING CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales

2.19 1.63

(+34.5 pct) (-8.5 pct) Operating 216 mln 28 mln

(+665.5 pct) Recurring 233 mln 48 mln

(+376.9 pct) (-578.0 pct) Net

127 mln 14 mln

(+752.4 pct) EPS

Y2,437.28 Y281.18 Diluted EPS Y2,429.63 Y279.83 Annual div Y1,000.00 Y1,000.00 Y1,000.00 -Q2 div nil nil nil -Q4 div Y1,000.00 Y1,000.00 Y1,000.00

NOTE - Eighting Co Ltd produces video game software and contents for mobile phones.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

