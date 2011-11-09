Nov 9 (Reuters) -
EIGHTING CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales
2.19 1.63
(+34.5 pct) (-8.5 pct) Operating 216 mln 28 mln
(+665.5 pct) Recurring 233 mln 48 mln
(+376.9 pct) (-578.0 pct) Net
127 mln 14 mln
(+752.4 pct) EPS
Y2,437.28 Y281.18 Diluted EPS Y2,429.63 Y279.83 Annual div Y1,000.00 Y1,000.00 Y1,000.00 -Q2 div nil nil nil -Q4 div Y1,000.00 Y1,000.00 Y1,000.00
NOTE - Eighting Co Ltd produces video game software and contents for mobile phones.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3785.TK1.
