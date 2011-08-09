BRIEF-FB Financial Corporation to acquire Clayton Bank and American City Bank
* FB Financial Corporation to acquire Clayton Bank and American City Bank, the wholly-owned bank subsidiaries of Clayton Hc Inc.
Aug 9 (Reuters) -
ADVANTAGE RISK MANAGEMENT CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 577 mln 584 mln 1.27 2.61 (-1.2 pct) (-4.2 pct) Operating loss 6 mln prft 13 mln prft 80 mln prft 250 mln
(-31.3 pct)
Recurring loss 10 mln prft 9 mln prft 70 mln prft 230 mln
(-34.0 pct)
Net loss 54 mln loss 3 mln
nil prft 110 mln EPS loss Y346.69 loss Y18.72 nil prft Y699.65
NOTE - Advantage Risk Management Co Ltd is the full company name.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8769.TK1.
* FB Financial Corporation to acquire Clayton Bank and American City Bank, the wholly-owned bank subsidiaries of Clayton Hc Inc.
* Richard Lashley appointed to banc of california board of directors
* Gabelli Funds Llc reports a 6.02 percent stake in Columbia Pipeline Partners LP as of February 7, 2017