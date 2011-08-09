Aug 9 (Reuters) -

ADVANTAGE RISK MANAGEMENT CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 577 mln 584 mln 1.27 2.61 (-1.2 pct) (-4.2 pct) Operating loss 6 mln prft 13 mln prft 80 mln prft 250 mln

(-31.3 pct)

Recurring loss 10 mln prft 9 mln prft 70 mln prft 230 mln

(-34.0 pct)

Net loss 54 mln loss 3 mln

nil prft 110 mln EPS loss Y346.69 loss Y18.72 nil prft Y699.65

NOTE - Advantage Risk Management Co Ltd is the full company name.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8769.TK1.