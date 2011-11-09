Nov 9 (Reuters) -
SHOWA INFORMATION SYSTEMS CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Annual div nil 5.00 yen
NOTE - Showa Information Systems Co Ltd is a manufacturer of information equipment and software. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
