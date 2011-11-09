Nov 9 (Reuters) -

FLIGHT SYSTEM CONSULTING INC.

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 392 mln

1.37

(+56.6%) Operating

loss 147 mln prft 65 mln

Recurring loss 156 mln prft 50 mln

Net loss 157 mln prft 45 mln EPS loss Y4,105.69

prft Y1,174.63 Shares 38,318 38,318 Annual div nil

nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

nil

NOTE - Flight System Consulting Inc. is a systems consulting operator.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

