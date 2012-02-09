Feb 9 (Reuters) -

ECONACH HOLDINGS CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 31,2012 March 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 285 mln 260 mln Recurring 84 mln 70 mln Net 96 mln 70 mln

NOTE - Econach Holdings Co Ltd manufactures lace. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3521.TK1.