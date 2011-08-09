BRIEF-Bioptix Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $20 million - SEC filing
* Bioptix Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $20 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 9 (Reuters) -
FALCO SD HOLDINGS CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 15.45 14.38 31.00 62.50 (+7.4 pct) Operating 604 mln 292 mln 1.10
2.10 (+106.8 pct)
Recurring 625 mln 276 mln 1.00 2.00 (+126.4 pct) Net
275 mln 20 mln 500 mln 1.00 EPS Y21.50 Y1.59 Y38.99 Y77.99
NOTE - Falco SD Holdings Co Ltd conducts clinical tests for medical institutions.
* INC Research further strengthens board of directors through appointment of pharmaceutical executive Eric P. Pâques Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Genpact and GE extend master services agreement with a deeper leverage of digital technology and analytics