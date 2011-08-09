Aug 9 (Reuters) -

FALCO SD HOLDINGS CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 15.45 14.38 31.00 62.50 (+7.4 pct) Operating 604 mln 292 mln 1.10

2.10 (+106.8 pct)

Recurring 625 mln 276 mln 1.00 2.00 (+126.4 pct) Net

275 mln 20 mln 500 mln 1.00 EPS Y21.50 Y1.59 Y38.99 Y77.99

NOTE - Falco SD Holdings Co Ltd conducts clinical tests for medical institutions.

