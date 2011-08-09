Aug 9 (Reuters) -

NEXT CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.36 2.90 4.97 11.74 (-18.7 pct) (+17.9 pct) Operating loss 5 mln prft 690 mln loss 153 mln prft 1.37 (+93.5 pct)

Recurring loss 4 mln prft 692 mln loss 142 mln prft 1.42

(+88.0 pct) Net

loss 11 mln prft 296 mln loss 115 mln prft 773 mln

(+54.4 pct)

EPS loss Y58.86 prft Y1,586.15 loss Y618.16 prft Y4,125.68 EPS Y1,575.84

NOTE - Next Co Ltd is the full company name.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2120.TK1.