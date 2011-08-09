Aug 9 (Reuters) -

SHINOKEN GROUP

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

June 30,2011 June 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 9.35 9.80 Operating 770 mln 600 mln Recurring 500 mln 350 mln Net 200 mln 140 mln

NOTE - Shinoken Group is a real estate concern, also engaged in consulting of real-estate management. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8909.TK1.