BRIEF-FB Financial Corporation to acquire Clayton Bank and American City Bank
* FB Financial Corporation to acquire Clayton Bank and American City Bank, the wholly-owned bank subsidiaries of Clayton Hc Inc.
Aug 9 (Reuters) -
SHINOKEN GROUP
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
June 30,2011 June 30,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 9.35 9.80 Operating 770 mln 600 mln Recurring 500 mln 350 mln Net 200 mln 140 mln
NOTE - Shinoken Group is a real estate concern, also engaged in consulting of real-estate management. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8909.TK1.
* Richard Lashley appointed to banc of california board of directors
* Gabelli Funds Llc reports a 6.02 percent stake in Columbia Pipeline Partners LP as of February 7, 2017