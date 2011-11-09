Nov 9 (Reuters) -
SMARTEBOOK.COM CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010
LATEST YEAR-AGO RESULTS RESULTS Sales 948 mln 3.50 (-72.9 pct) (-24.5 pct) Operating loss 808 mln loss 648 mln Recurring loss 804 mln loss 659 mln Net loss 1.10 loss 872 mln EPS loss Y499.68 loss Y393.40
NOTE - SmartEbook.com Co Ltd develops and operates content for Internet-linked cellular phones.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2330.TK1.
