Aug 9 (Reuters) -

TOC CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 5.14 5.54 10.70 21.90 (-7.2 pct) (+10.6 pct) Operating 1.43 1.62 2.70

6.10 (-11.7 pct) (-7.4 pct)

Recurring 1.22 1.39 2.35 5.30 (-12.4 pct) (-6.8 pct) Net

387 mln 230 mln 1.25 3.00 (+68.4 pct) (-73.8 pct)

EPS Y3.14 Y1.87 Y10.14 Y24.33

NOTE - TOC Co Ltd leases buildngs for the wholesale/retail industry.

