BRIEF-FB Financial Corporation to acquire Clayton Bank and American City Bank
* FB Financial Corporation to acquire Clayton Bank and American City Bank, the wholly-owned bank subsidiaries of Clayton Hc Inc.
Aug 9 (Reuters) -
TOC CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 5.14 5.54 10.70 21.90 (-7.2 pct) (+10.6 pct) Operating 1.43 1.62 2.70
6.10 (-11.7 pct) (-7.4 pct)
Recurring 1.22 1.39 2.35 5.30 (-12.4 pct) (-6.8 pct) Net
387 mln 230 mln 1.25 3.00 (+68.4 pct) (-73.8 pct)
EPS Y3.14 Y1.87 Y10.14 Y24.33
NOTE - TOC Co Ltd leases buildngs for the wholesale/retail industry.
* Richard Lashley appointed to banc of california board of directors
* Gabelli Funds Llc reports a 6.02 percent stake in Columbia Pipeline Partners LP as of February 7, 2017