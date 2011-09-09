Sept 9 (Reuters) -

KOSAIKOGEI CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Jul 31, 2011 Jul 31, 2010 Jan 31, 2012 Jan 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.23 1.19 2.52 (+3.7 pct) (+1.8 pct) (+1.2%) Operating prft 8 mln loss 19 mln prft 25 mln

Recurring prft 5 mln loss 17 mln prft 25 mln Net prft 4 mln loss 14 mln prft 20 mln EPS prft Y1.07 loss Y3.65 prft Y5.07 Shares 4 mln 4 mln

Annual div

Y2.50 Y2.50 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y2.50

Y2.50

NOTE - Kosaikogei Co Ltd is a jewellery maker.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

