KOSAIKOGEI CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Jul 31, 2011 Jul 31, 2010 Jan 31, 2012
Jan 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.23
1.19 2.52
(+3.7 pct) (+1.8 pct) (+1.2%)
Operating prft 8 mln loss 19 mln prft 25 mln
Recurring prft 5 mln loss 17 mln
prft 25 mln Net prft 4 mln
loss 14 mln prft 20 mln EPS
prft Y1.07 loss Y3.65 prft Y5.07
Shares 4 mln 4 mln
Annual div
Y2.50 Y2.50
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y2.50
Y2.50
NOTE - Kosaikogei Co Ltd is a jewellery maker.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
