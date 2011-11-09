Nov 9 (Reuters) -
GUNMA BANK LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 56.26
59.07 109.00
(-4.8 pct) (-1.9 pct) (-6.0%)
Recurring 13.00 17.18 26.00
(-24.3 pct) (+24.4 pct)
(-15.6%) Net 7.87
10.32 17.50
(-23.7 pct) (+20.9 pct) (-1.7%) EPS
Y16.29 Y20.90 Y36.19
Annual div
Y9.00 Y9.00
-Q2 div Y4.50 Y3.50
-Q4 div Y5.50
Y4.50
NOTE - Gunma Bank Ltd is a regional bank.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
