Nov 9 (Reuters) -

GUNMA BANK LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 56.26 59.07 109.00 (-4.8 pct) (-1.9 pct) (-6.0%) Recurring 13.00 17.18 26.00

(-24.3 pct) (+24.4 pct) (-15.6%) Net 7.87 10.32 17.50 (-23.7 pct) (+20.9 pct) (-1.7%) EPS

Y16.29 Y20.90 Y36.19

Annual div Y9.00 Y9.00 -Q2 div Y4.50 Y3.50

-Q4 div Y5.50

Y4.50

NOTE - Gunma Bank Ltd is a regional bank.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8334.TK1.