Nov 9 (Reuters) -
SUMITOMO RUBBER INDUSTRIES LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
467.58 424.51 670.00
(+10.1 pct) (+19.0 pct) Operating 29.37 28.64 43.00
(+2.5 pct) (+190.0 pct) Recurring 26.47 25.31 40.00
(+4.6 pct) Net
13.73 14.04 20.00
(-2.2 pct) EPS
Y52.35 Y53.50 Y76.23
NOTE - Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd is a large automotive tire manufacturer. Originally formed as a subsidiary of Dunlop in 1909.
