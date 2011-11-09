Nov 9 (Reuters) -
BROADBAND TOWER INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.62 3.51 8.05 16.13 (+2.9 pct) (+25.1 pct) Operating 141 mln 223 mln 250 mln
650 mln
(-36.6 pct) (+225.1 pct)
Recurring 137 mln 217 mln
240 mln 640 mln
(-36.9 pct) (+255.9 pct)
Net 97 mln 192 mln
100 mln 300 mln
(-49.7 pct) (+470.8 pct)
EPS Y1,119.59 Y2,038.99 Y1,153.63 Y3,460.89 Diluted EPS Y1,115.20 Y2,016.16
NOTE - BroadBand Tower Inc is engaged in the broadband industry..
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3776.TK1.
