Aug 9 (Reuters) -

FUKUVI CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 8.53 8.61 18.00 38.00 (-0.8 pct) (-9.4 pct) Operating 281 mln 155 mln 330 mln

1.20 (+81.5 pct) (-23.0 pct)

Recurring 336 mln 193 mln 430 mln 1.35 (+73.7 pct) (-30.3 pct) Net

256 mln 130 mln 330 mln 800 mln

(+97.1 pct) (-37.7 pct)

EPS Y12.42 Y6.30

Y16.00 Y38.79

NOTE - Fukuvi Chemical Industry Co Ltd is a specialised maker of plastic building materials.

