Nov 9 (Reuters) -
NETWORK VALUE COMPONENTS LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
1.94 2.02 2.45
(-4.0 pct) (+25.5 pct) Operating prft 123 mln loss 31 mln prft 135 mln Recurring prft 106 mln loss 52 mln prft 107 mln Net prft 27 mln loss 476 mln prft 43 mln EPS prft Y2,911.09 loss Y50,538.18 prft Y4,657.00
NOTE - Network Value Components Ltd is the distributor of computer networking electric components.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3394.TK1.
