Aug 9 (Reuters) -

ROHTO PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 25.90 24.49 54.50 117.00 (+5.8 pct) (-3.5 pct) Operating 2.69 2.03 5.90

13.30 (+32.5 pct) (-29.4 pct)

Recurring 2.99 2.31 6.10 13.50 (+29.4 pct) (-25.1 pct) Net

1.99 1.31 3.70 8.20 (+51.6 pct) (-28.8 pct)

EPS Y16.91 Y11.15 Y31.47 Y69.74 Diluted EPS Y16.83 Y11.11

NOTE - Rohto Pharmaceutical Co Ltd is a top-ranked eye drops maker.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4527.TK1.