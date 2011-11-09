Nov 9 (Reuters) -

CASSINA IXC LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended Year to Sep 30, 2011 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST LATEST RESULTS FORECAST Sales 3.85 5.40 Operating 133 mln 180 mln Recurring 171 mln 160 mln Net 497 mln 470 mln EPS Y1,291.47 Y1,224.78

NOTE - Cassina Ixc Ltd imports and wholesales furniture and sundries.

