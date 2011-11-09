Nov 9 (Reuters) -
CASSINA IXC LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended Year to Sep 30, 2011 Dec 31, 2011
LATEST LATEST RESULTS FORECAST Sales 3.85 5.40 Operating 133 mln 180 mln Recurring 171 mln 160 mln Net 497 mln 470 mln EPS Y1,291.47 Y1,224.78
NOTE - Cassina Ixc Ltd imports and wholesales furniture and sundries.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2777.TK1.
