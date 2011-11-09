Nov 9 (Reuters) -

KIRAYAKA BANK LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 12.35 13.21 25.50 (-6.5 pct) (+1.8 pct) (-0.5%) Recurring 980 mln 851 mln 1.50

(+15.2 pct) (+60.9 pct) (-23.6%) Net 1.06 825 mln 1.50 (+28.0 pct) (+39.1 pct) (+28.1%) EPS

Y6.90 Y5.03 Y9.06

Annual div Y3.00 Y3.00 -Q2 div Y1.50 Y1.50

-Q4 div Y1.50

Y1.50

NOTE - Kirayaka Bank Ltd is a regional bank.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8520.TK1.