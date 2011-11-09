Nov 9 (Reuters) -
KIRAYAKA BANK LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 12.35
13.21 25.50
(-6.5 pct) (+1.8 pct) (-0.5%)
Recurring 980 mln 851 mln 1.50
(+15.2 pct) (+60.9 pct)
(-23.6%) Net 1.06
825 mln 1.50 (+28.0
pct) (+39.1 pct) (+28.1%) EPS
Y6.90 Y5.03 Y9.06
Annual div
Y3.00 Y3.00
-Q2 div Y1.50 Y1.50
-Q4 div Y1.50
Y1.50
NOTE - Kirayaka Bank Ltd is a regional bank.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
