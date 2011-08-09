Aug 9 (Reuters) -

TAIYO HOLDINGS CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 10.52 10.46 21.50 44.50 (+0.6 pct) (+34.9 pct) Operating 1.31 1.85 2.50

5.60 (-29.3 pct) (+102.2 pct)

Recurring 1.32 1.85 2.50 5.60 (-28.8 pct) (+114.7 pct) Net

813 mln 1.17 1.70 3.80 (-30.4 pct) (+487.7 pct)

EPS Y31.98 Y45.09 Y66.83 Y149.38

NOTE - Taiyo Holdings Co Ltd is a leading maker of inks for printed circuit boards.

