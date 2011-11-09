Nov 9 (Reuters) -
NISSIN SERVICER CO. LTD.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 3.23
2.87 4.80
(+12.7 pct) (-60.9 pct) (-22.2%)
Operating 1.05 838 mln 1.50
(+24.9 pct) (+1.2 pct)
(+11.0%) Recurring 460 mln
400 mln 500 mln (+15.1
pct) (+12.9%) Net
loss 1.13 loss 323 mln loss 1.07
EPS loss Y703.91 loss Y235.85 loss
Y718.27 Annual div
nil nil
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div nil
nil
NOTE - Nissin Servicer Co. Ltd. engages in financial
services, including debt collection.
