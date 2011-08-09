Aug 9 (Reuters) -

FUJIKURA KASEI CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 12.49 14.31 25.60 53.90 (-12.7 pct) (+31.3 pct) Operating 557 mln 1.09 1.27

3.00 (-48.9 pct)

Recurring 589 mln 1.05 1.20 2.90 (-43.7 pct) Net

206 mln 532 mln 530 mln 1.50 (-61.2 pct)

EPS Y6.31 Y16.29 Y16.22 Y45.90

NOTE - Fujikura Kasei Co Ltd is a medium-scale synthetic acrylic resin manufacturer.

