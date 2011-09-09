Sept 9 (Reuters) -

SEIYOKEN

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Jul 31, 2011 Jul 31, 2010 Jan 31, 2012 Jan 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.28 1.62 2.83 (-21.0 pct) (-12.1 pct) (-4.7%) Operating loss 165 mln loss 70 mln loss 132 mln

Recurring loss 155 mln loss 58 mln loss 116 mln Net prft 21 mln loss 108 mln prft 59 mln EPS prft Y8.19 loss Y41.43 prft Y22.68 Shares 3 mln 3 mln

Annual div -Q2 div nil

nil

NOTE - Seiyoken operates a restaurant chain in the Tokyo area.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

