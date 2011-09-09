Sept 9 (Reuters) -
SEIYOKEN
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Jul 31, 2011 Jul 31, 2010 Jan 31, 2012
Jan 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.28
1.62 2.83
(-21.0 pct) (-12.1 pct) (-4.7%)
Operating loss 165 mln loss 70 mln loss 132 mln
Recurring loss 155 mln loss 58 mln
loss 116 mln Net prft 21 mln
loss 108 mln prft 59 mln EPS
prft Y8.19 loss Y41.43 prft Y22.68
Shares 3 mln 3 mln
Annual div -Q2 div nil
nil
NOTE - Seiyoken operates a restaurant chain in the Tokyo
area.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 9734.TK1.