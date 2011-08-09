BRIEF-Lux Ventures II L.P reports 7.8 percent stake in Everspin Technologies
* Lux Ventures II, L.P reports 7.8 percent stake in Everspin Technologies Inc as of October 13, 2016 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2knLBwC) Further company coverage:
Aug 9 (Reuters) -
ROHM CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 80.86 89.96 163.00 345.00 (-10.1 pct) (+17.5 pct) Operating 4.97 9.97 12.00
33.00 (-50.1 pct)
Recurring 4.03 8.03 10.50 32.00 (-49.9 pct) Net
2.14 4.19 6.00 21.00 (-48.8 pct)
EPS Y19.88 Y38.23 Y55.65 Y194.78
NOTE - Rohm Co Ltd is a major specialised maker of custom-made LSIs..
* Panasonic has started manufacturing air conditioners in Thailand and will build more in Malaysia; new line can turn out 500,000 units annually - Nikkei
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 Intel Corp chose the White House Oval Office as its backdrop to announce a $7 billion investment in a previously shelved Arizona factory, which it said would create 3,000 jobs when it is up and running.