Nov 9 (Reuters) -

TANAKA CHEMICAL CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 7.07 9.51 11.00 (-25.7 pct) (+25.0 pct) (-32.6%) Operating loss 188 mln prft 298 mln loss 1.10

(+50.2 pct)

Recurring loss 217 mln prft 267 mln loss 1.20

(+44.4 pct) Net

loss 238 mln prft 222 mln loss 1.20

(+55.3 pct)

EPS loss Y18.84 prft Y17.58 loss Y94.86 Shares 13 mln 13 mln Annual div

nil Y8.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y8.00

nil

NOTE - Tanaka Chemical Corp is a maker of positive electrodes for secondary batteries.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

