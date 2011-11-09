Nov 9 (Reuters) -
TANAKA CHEMICAL CORP
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 7.07
9.51 11.00
(-25.7 pct) (+25.0 pct) (-32.6%)
Operating loss 188 mln prft 298 mln loss 1.10
(+50.2 pct)
Recurring loss 217 mln prft
267 mln loss 1.20
(+44.4 pct) Net
loss 238 mln prft 222 mln loss 1.20
(+55.3 pct)
EPS loss Y18.84 prft Y17.58
loss Y94.86 Shares 13 mln
13 mln Annual div
nil Y8.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y8.00
nil
NOTE - Tanaka Chemical Corp is a maker of positive
electrodes for secondary batteries.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 4080.TK1.