Aug 9 (Reuters) -
TDC SOFTWARE ENGINEERING INC
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.27
3.52 8.00 17.00
(-6.8 pct) (+13.4 pct)
Operating loss 102 mln prft 131 mln prft 220 mln
prft 700 mln
Recurring loss 91 mln prft 150 mln prft 220 mln
prft 700 mln
Net loss 48 mln prft 14 mln prft 120 mln
prft 370 mln
EPS loss Y7.99 prft Y2.33 prft Y19.88
prft Y61.28
NOTE - TDC Software Engineering Inc develops computer
software for financial institutions.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 4687.TK1.