Aug 9 (Reuters) -

TDC SOFTWARE ENGINEERING INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.27 3.52 8.00 17.00 (-6.8 pct) (+13.4 pct) Operating loss 102 mln prft 131 mln prft 220 mln prft 700 mln Recurring loss 91 mln prft 150 mln prft 220 mln prft 700 mln Net loss 48 mln prft 14 mln prft 120 mln prft 370 mln EPS loss Y7.99 prft Y2.33 prft Y19.88 prft Y61.28

NOTE - TDC Software Engineering Inc develops computer software for financial institutions.

