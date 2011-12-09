Dec 9 (Reuters) -

SATO FOODS CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

April 30,2012 April 30,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 26.80 26.80 Operating 950 mln 940 mln Recurring 1.31 880 mln Net 740 mln 470 mln

NOTE - Sato Foods Co Ltd sells packed rice cakes and prepared rice. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2923.TK1.